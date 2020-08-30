This exhibit takes a closer look at science.
The Johnstown Children’s Museum, located on the third floor of the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, has unveiled a new interactive exhibit that will allow youngsters to experience the world of microbiology.
The wentzscope is a microscope specifically designed for museum installations that is sturdy and easy to use for children. It features a large eyepiece at the top so that more than one child can see at a time.
Specimens are mounted on nonbreakable plexiglass, and viewers adjust a knob to focus on each specimen.
“When we were working with Conemaugh/Duke LifePoint on the new Career Corner area of the museum, we discussed the possibility of something like a microscope,” said Deb Winterscheidt, JAHA’s director of development.
“But traditional microscopes are quite fragile and it’s very easy to break glass specimen slides. We researched how museums present microscopy to the public and found out about the wentzscope.”
The installation is made possible by grants from funds at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies – William L. Glosser Family Fund, Benjamin Bosler Fund, Jeanne Allen Memorial Fund and Daniel and Marcia Glosser Memorial Fund.
The wentzscope was developed by Budd Wentz, an inventor who holds degrees in law and engineering, and the first installation was made at the New York Hall of Science in 1988.
Previously, the closest wentzscope was located in Pittsburgh.
The scope’s rotating specimen wheel holds five specimens for viewers to see. Visitors can view blood cells, earthworm cells, muscle cells and a spiderwort leaf.
“Museum staff can change the specimens on a regular basis, which will keep the exhibition fresh,” said Marisa Tracey, director of children’s museum programming.
“It’s a wonderful addition to the Conemaugh/Duke LifePoint Career Corner because so many career options involve microscopy, and we are grateful to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies for making it possible.”
Visitors can experience the Johnstown Children’s Museum in two-hour sessions.
Times include 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to noon and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays for JAHA members only.
The museum’s capacity within each slot is limited to four families, for a maximum of 20 people at the children’s museum at any one time.
Masks are required for visitors over the age of 2.
Those wanting to visit the museum should call 814-539-1889 to reserve a time slot.
