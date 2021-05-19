NANTY GLO – Years of fundraising, planning and volunteer labor could be wasted if a proposed museum building doesn’t get a new roof.
Officers of the Nant-Y-Glo Tri Area Museum & Historical Society have put up the organization’s $6,500 treasury as matching funds to obtain a state grant to finance the estimated $26,500 project.
“I hope the money comes through so we can move,” society treasurer Suzette Shay said at the former Liberty Theater, 1053 Shoemaker St.
The society has had the roof patched twice since acquiring the building in 2017. With small fundraisers and a lot of work and sweat, the group has been developing the building’s interior and assembling historical items to display.
Society President Marty “Doc” Sebetich said the group knew some big repairs were needed, but the funds were not there.
Once the roof is replaced, the organization would like to replace the windows and doors and then upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
Leaders are hoping the local municipalities will step up with some donations that can be used as local matching funds for more government grants. Shay said Nanty Glo Borough Council was to consider a $5,000 donation at its May meeting, but the action was tabled until the June meeting.
Borough Manager Rich Wargo said the donation is still being considered.
“(Council members) were discussing the amount,” Wargo said. “I don’t think there was any issue. They were just looking, budgetarily, at what they could afford.”
The “tri-area” in the society’s title refers to Nanty Glo Borough and Jackson and Blacklick townships. Leaders have approached all three municipalities for donations.
Shay said Jackson Township supervisors pointed out that the township is the only municipality that has ever provided monetary support to the group. Its $10,000 donation funded an engineering study needed to advance renovations and upgrades.
Blacklick Township supervisors did not respond, she said.
Shay and Sebetich understand the community’s frustration with the proposed museum. Despite years of fundraising and community events, little progress is visible from Shoemaker Street.
“It’s difficult to get a community response,” Sebetich said. “People aren’t donating because they can’t see the inside. They see the outside and say, ‘You’re not doing anything.’ ”
The roof, windows, doors and heating work should be the last hurdle to the museum’s long-awaited opening.
“Then the rest of what goes on in there will fly,” she said. “We can do a lot with basket parties, lottery trees and other fundraisers.”
