WINDBER, Pa. – Blair Murphy spent Friday and Saturday taking what he called a “powerhouse” road trip to New Orleans to pick up porcelain dolls from the collection of world-renowned gothic fiction author Anne Rice.
Twenty hours there, meet with Rice’s former personal assistant Sue Quiroz, get the items, 20 hours back.
The next day, Murphy learned Rice, 80, who was living in California, died on Saturday night due to complications resulting from a stroke. He then spent some time reflecting on what Rice’s writing meant to him, a personal meeting he had with her and his plans to display the dolls in a museum in Windber.
“I’m a huge Anne Rice fan,” Murphy said during a telephone interview. “I have been ever since her book ‘Interview with the Vampire’ was published. I met the Rices. I was friends with her husband when he was alive. He was a recluse, and I actually recorded him reading about an hour of his poetry, which is pretty rare because he’s not really recorded out there. So that was a big deal.”
Anne Rice met him at the door.
“She said, ‘Oh, you must be the young man that’s here to meet Stan,’ just like a friendly nice person,” Murphy said. “But I was thinking ‘Oh my gosh, oh boy, oh boy, oh boy.’ ”
Murphy was drawn to Anne Rice’s work because he “liked a dark character going through changes.”
That interest in her writing led to Murphy coming into possession of many of her dolls, which are all securely stored, waiting to be shown in public.
A few years ago, Murphy learned Quiroz was looking for a place to display the dolls that she inherited from Rice when the author moved from New Orleans to California. Ever since, Murphy has been making regular trips to Louisiana to bring back dolls, such as Victorian vampires, nuns and fallen angels.
He plans to have them displayed sometime this upcoming spring in a museum he is designing.
“We’re setting up a new display that will be so cool for any Anne Rice fan it will blow their coffin lids off,” Murphy said.
