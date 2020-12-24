EBENSBURG – Hollidaysburg murder suspect Kenneth T. Kim, 39, of Ebensburg, was found deceased after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the Quality Inn in Ebensburg, authorities said Thursday.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has ruled the incident a suicide.
Police wanted to question Kim in connection to the murder of Tyler Slippy on Nov. 22, and tracked him to the hotel Wednesday night.
Lees said when police entered the building, Kim was in the hall and retreated to his room on the first floor, were he defied several commands from officers to surrender.
“They heard a gunshot,” Lees said.
The Cambria County Specialized Emergency Response Team was deployed and secured the area.
When authorities gained access to the room, Kim was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Lees pronounced Kim dead at the scene, and an autopsy was performed Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.