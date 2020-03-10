SOMERSET – A former Philadelphia-area pastor, accused of trying to arrange the murders of the judge who sent him to prison and of a key witness in the case against him, had his case postponed on Tuesday.
Jacob Matthew Malone, 37, was to appear before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
He is charged with solicitation to commit criminal homicide.
Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said Malone’s attorney requested the court date be rescheduled to give him more time to meet with his client.
Malone was incarcerated at SCI-Laurel Highlands in Somerset for sex abuse when he allegedly offered to pay a fellow inmate $5,000 to kill the witness. Malone is accused of offering additional money if the inmate also killed Judge Jacqueline Carroll Cody, of the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Malone was a pastor at Calvary Fellowship, a nondenominational Christian megachurch in Downingtown, Chester County, when police accused him in 2016 of providing alcohol to a 17-year-old girl and molesting her. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to corruption of minors, institutional sexual assault and endangering the welfare of children, and was sentenced to three to six years in prison, court records indicate.
Cody refused to approve a plea deal that would have seen Malone spend two years in jail, according to coverage of the case by the Philadelphia Inquirer. The judge reportedly called the circumstances of Malone’s case “way too serious” for that relatively lenient sentence. Instead, she imposed the three- to six-year sentence.
The witness allegedly targeted by Malone, Harold Lee Wiggins, is the current lead pastor at Calvary Fellowship.
State police in Somerset also charged Malone with aggravated assault, criminal solicitation and terroristic threats. Malone is being held in the Somerset County Jail on $500,000 bond.
