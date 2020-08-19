A former Philadelphia-area pastor will appear in Somerset County court, accused of trying to arrange the murders of the judge who sent him to prison and of a key witness in the case against him, authorities said.
Jacob Matthew Malone, 37, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
He is charged with solicitation to commit criminal homicide.
"The allegations are he solicited a cellmate to kill the judge and a key witness," District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said Wednesday.
Malone did not appear in court but had defense council submit paperwork moving the case to county court, Thomas said.
"We're meeting with defense council to see if there is a possible plea that can be worked out," he said.
Malone was incarcerated at SCI-Laurel Highlands in Somerset for sex abuse when he allegedly offered to pay a fellow inmate $5,000 to kill the witness. Malone is accused of offering additional money if the inmate also killed Judge Jacqueline Carroll Cody, of the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Malone was a pastor of Calvary Fellowship, a nondenominational Christian megachurch in Downingtown, Chester County, while police accused him in 2016 of providing alcohol to a 17-year-old girl and molesting her.
He pleaded guilty in 2017 to corruption of minors, institutional sexual assault and endangering the welfare of children, and was sentenced to three to six years in prison, court records indicate.
A new court date has not been scheduled.
