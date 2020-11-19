Authorities filed a murder charge on Thursday morning against a state prison inmate from Johnstown in connection with a 2017 homicide in the city, court records indicate.
A single first-degree murder charge was filed against Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 20, by an agent from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
Few details about the charge were immediately available. An employee at the Johnstown office of District Judge Michael Musulin, who was assigned to handle the case, said Thursday that the affidavit of probable cause laying out authorities’ allegations against Grandinetti wasn’t yet available.
Online court records list the date of the alleged offense as May 1, 2017. That’s the date on which 21-year-old Barron Grumbling was shot dead on Corinne Street in Johnstown’s West End, according to The Tribune-Democrat’s archives.
Grandinetti is the nephew of Shakir Mosi Smith, formerly of Johnstown, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Oct. 22 for ordering the 2015 murder of Carol Ashcom, a confidential informant who’d helped authorities send him to prison.
Investigators have alleged that Grandinetti was the gunman who killed Ashcom at Smith’s direction. He has not been charged in connection with Ashcom’s murder, and he denied committing it when he testified on Oct. 1 at Smith’s trial.
Grandinetti is serving a four- to eight-year sentence at SCI-Benner Township imposed in August 2019 on drug and reckless endangerment charges.
Court records do not list an attorney for Grandinetti.
Check back for more details on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.