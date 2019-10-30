EBENSBURG – Emergency dispatchers have an often thankless job.
With that in mind, the Cambria County 911 Center now has a mural recognizing dispatchers whose instructions save lives.
Robbin Melnyk, director of the county 911 center, recently saw another dispatch center with a mural dedicated to “saves” accomplished by dispatchers and began asking around for skilled artists.
Dispatcher Heather Craver eventually volunteered her son, Jack, a senior at Cambria Heights, to create Cambria County’s new “Tree of Life” mural just inside the dispatch center doors.
Dispatchers’ names are added to leaves whenever they handle a call that results in a life saved.
Jack Craver said the project meant a lot to him, considering his mother’s five years as a dispatcher that has made him realize the importance of the job and the lives saved through dispatchers’ assistance.
Heather Craver said it’s nice to reflect on successful calls, thanks to her son’s artwork, when she enters work every day.
“I really like it,” she said. “It’s always going to be there.”
In July, the first save recognized on the Tree of Life mural was for a former dispatcher, Kayla Gaudlip, whose assistance helped save a man experiencing a cardiac arrest in Westmont.
Tina Stimely, a dispatcher at the center for nearly five years, was recently commended for her persistence on a call in which a 16-year-old male was unresponsive at a home in Southmont.
As soon as she heard a friend describe the victim as making “weird sounds,” Stimely dispatched the Oct. 19 call as a cardiac arrest. A series of the caller’s family members said they were unable to help begin CPR on the victim, but Stimely pushed a female present at the scene to take action.
“We need to start help for (the victim),” Stimely says on the call. “You can do this.”
Stimely encouraged the woman through CPR until first responders arrived on scene and handled what was later determined to be an overdose.
“I said, ‘I don’t care if you’re scared, you need to help him,’” Stimely recalled.
Melnyk said it’s important that dispatchers don’t just read instructions, but give instructions.
“(Dispatchers) adjust to whatever they’re hearing on the other end of the phone,” Melnyk said. “Nobody ever thinks about the dispatcher. It starts here. It’s a great opportunity when we get one of these leaves filled in because they represent lives saved.”
Stimely said training, habit and the victim’s young age prompted her response to the recent call involving the teen.
“I never want someone to call up here and feel like a robot is talking to them,” she said. “It always bothers me that I can’t be there to help (callers), so I try to push them to do what I’d be doing if I were there with them.”
According to Melnyk, Cambria County’s 911 center handled 56,000 calls last year, which adds up to an average of 153 calls per day.
“There are calls that always stick with you,” Stimely said.
Melnyk said that, because it’s hard to track exactly how many saves a dispatcher may be responsible for, coworkers have been and are encouraged to continue recognizing each other for handling of tough calls that may result in a life saved.
Being a dispatcher, Stimely said, is a job in which, if you do it right, no one remembers, but if you’re wrong, no one forgets.
“I just like to help people,” Stimely said.
“When we do get recognition, it means a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.