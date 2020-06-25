A sweep targeting individuals with felony arrest warrants for drug-related cases resulted in multiple apprehensions and arraignments of people in Johnstown.
The sweep conducted Thursday was a joint effort by the Cambria County Drug Task Force, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force conducted the sweep.
A search warrant was executed at 167 Harrison St. in Johnstown, stemming from the arrest of Dwight Andrews.
At that residence, authorities recovered 17.5 grams of marijuana with a street value of $175 and 18 grams of cocaine with a street value of $1,800. In
addition, authorities recovered $13,510 in cash.
Andrews, 47, received criminal charges including three counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of paraphernalia. He was also charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and criminal use of a communication facility.
Others who were arraigned at the Cambria County Prison and scheduled for preliminary hearings in early July include:
• George Pimble, 44, charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
• Derek L. Jones, 50, charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
• Jesuco White, 30, charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility
• Amanda Kotch, 30, charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
• Tyreese Warring, 32, charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
Teri Kamler, Jah-Mike Wooldridge and Terrance Fisher also were apprehended on Cambria County Bench Warrants
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.