After snow blanketed the region throughout Friday, emergency crews responded to a call for a tree down on Eisenhower Boulevard at 7:25 p.m.
The obstruction occurred in the area of Tunnel Avenue and Eisenhower, in Stonycreek Township.
The incident escalated after crews arrived on scene.
One tree was actually multiple, and the road had to be shut down.
Riverside Volunteer Fire Company dispatched fire and ambulance.
Oakland Volunteer Fire Company and Stonycreek Township police also responded.
Emergency crews were stationed near Ray’s Nurseries and on the other side of the obstruction near Liberty Avenue.
Riverside fire Chief Jay Daniels said that there were a total of five trees down.
A fifth tree, the largest of the bunch, fell while crews worked to clear the other four.
“We actually heard it start to crack – luckily no one was under it,” Daniels said.
He added that one of the trees fell directly into the fork of another which prevented it from landing on a Tunnel Avenue home.
Crews asked that PennDOT be contacted to notify them that the removal of the trees could take longer than expected.
It was also requested that PennDOT assist with clearing the roadway if possible.
At 8:44 p.m., the call came in that all of the trees had been removed and PennDOT was going to plow the road.
There were no injuries reported.
