CRESSON – Nine fire stations across central Cambria County were dispatched Saturday evening to a house fire near Munster.
The fire was reported at about 6:40 p.m. in the 6,000 block of Admiral Peary Highway, old Route 22 west of Cresson.
Cresson and Lilly stations of Keystone Regional Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched, along with Loretto, Dauntless, Portage, Revloc, Gallitzin, Nanty Glo and Asheville volunteer fire companies.
Three Blair County fire companies sent equipment and crews for standby at the Cambria County stations, a 911 supervisor said.
The supervisor did not know if anyone was home when the fire broke out, but said a family was living in the home.
Cambria Alliance EMS sent an ambulance and crew to assist, but no injuries were reported.
Crews were still at the scene late Saturday evening.
