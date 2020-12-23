A homegrown marketing whiz who worked to lift Johnstown's sunken spirits – and image – in the wake of the 1977 flood has died.
During decades as an advertising man, War Memorial Arena president and AAABA Tournament promoter, Dennis Grenell, 77, helped create the "We Will Rebuild Together" billboard campaign following the 1977 flood and then used that same energy to lure crowds to the AAABA Tournament and bring professional hockey back to Johnstown in 1987.
The city lost the original "Mr. Johnstown," longtime friend and colleague Brian Vuletich said Wednesday.
"Denny loved Johnstown – and he had a special knack for marketing it," said Vuletich, who served for more than 25 years alongside the Westmont man as a AAABA Oldtimer. "Anytime you sat down with him, he'd tell you 'Johnstown is the greatest place to live.'"
City businessman Mark Pasquerilla agreed.
"He was always viewed as out front, promoting the community," Pasquerilla said. "I think he'll be remembered as an advocate for Johnstown."
Grenell served as the War Memorial's president and marketing director in 1987, when Johnstown was chosen to welcome a hockey team into the upstart All-Ammerican Hockey League.
Colleagues credited him for suggesting the Chiefs nickname – after the fictional Charlestown Chiefs, who became sports film legends on the arena's ice a decade earlier.
“I have had the good fortune in my life and career to be involved in many community projects, but no day will ever replace Dec. 27, 1987,” Grenell told The Tribune-Democrat in 2010. “At 3:40 p.m. on that date, Henry Brabham and (future coach) Joe Selenski walked into my office and introduced themselves. Henry said: ‘I’m Henry Brabham and I understand you’re the guy to talk to about putting a hockey team in Johnstown.’ I said, ‘When do you want to put this team in?’ "
When Brabham, the eventual founder of the ECHL, asked about the team's name, Grenell turned to the Johnstown-based movie "Slap Shot" for inspiration, knowing the beloved "Jets" moniker from years past wasn't an option.
"The only thing that came to my mind was ‘Slap Shot.’ I said, ‘How about the Chiefs?’ " Grenell recalled at the time.
Brabham responded in that instant.
‘They’re the Chiefs," Brabham said.
As a AAABA Oldtimers member, Grenell was behind a parade of memorable promotions through the 1980s and early 1990s that brought the San Diego Chicken, Pirates Parrot and other favorites to Point Stadium.
He also played a role in bringing the World Friendship Series baseball tournament – and eight teams from across the globe – to the Point in 1983.
At the microphone, Grenell often emceed some of the city's most memorable moments, Vuletich said.
Grenell typically owned the moment, Vuletich added.
In 2004, after 1979 World Series-winning Manager Chuck Tanner's keynote address at the annual AAABA Hall of Fame banquet ran a bit too long, Grennell gave him the hook, Vuletich said.
"He said, 'Chuck, you've spoken too long. You're done,' " Vuletich said. "The crowd was howling."
Grenell also lent his voice, serving as the pregame introductions for whichever Johnstown teams made the tournament – before stepping down in 2009.
That year marked the AAABA's 65th year – and Grenell's 40th serving as the Oldtimers' treasurer.
Pasquerilla noted Grenell's civic pride spanned those decades – and longer.
"He was involved in so many different things," he said. "And he deserves credit for it."
The Picking Treece Bennett funeral home is handling arrangements for Grenell.
