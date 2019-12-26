Moxham shooting

Police crews investigate a shooting on Dupont Street in the Moxham section of Johnstown on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

 By Patrick Buchnowski
Wednesday night’s shooting in the Moxham section of Johnstown is being ruled an accident, Johnstown police said on Thursday.

A juvenile boy shot himself in the leg and is recovering at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after having surgery, police Detective Mark Britton said. 

The incident happened at 5:34 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dupont Street. 

After speaking with a witness, Britton said it appeared the boy’s injury was accidentally self-inflicted. Police are trying to find the registered owner of a .380-caliber handgun that was recovered at the scene, he said.

