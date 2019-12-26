Wednesday night’s shooting in the Moxham section of Johnstown is being ruled an accident, Johnstown police said on Thursday.
A juvenile boy shot himself in the leg and is recovering at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after having surgery, police Detective Mark Britton said.
The incident happened at 5:34 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dupont Street.
After speaking with a witness, Britton said it appeared the boy’s injury was accidentally self-inflicted. Police are trying to find the registered owner of a .380-caliber handgun that was recovered at the scene, he said.
