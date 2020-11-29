Moxham Renaissance plans to hold its 21st annual Christmas at the Russell House during the second weekend of December. Visitors will be welcome from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 13.
There will be trees decorated to the theme of “A Live/Virtual Christmas: Shades of 2020,” a basket raffle, a $500 cash raffle and – weather permitting – a visit from Santa Claus.
Due to COVID-19 constraints, only 50 guests will be permitted in the house, located at 538 Park Ave., at one time.
Masks must be worn.
The house can also be virtually visited at facebook.com/moxren and moxhamrenaissance.com.
