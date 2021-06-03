An early-morning fire Sunday that claimed the lives of two young children appears to be accidental, Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler said.
A state police fire marshal continues working with the city fire department to close the case, which involves determining where and why the blaze started inside the Clover Street home.
Collin Ferguson, 5, and Feya, 4, died from injuries sustained in the fire – the older sibling passing away after spending several days at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, his father, Joseph Ferguson, confirmed to The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday.
Ferguson said his wife, Beth, who sustained injuries in the fire, was released from a Pittsburgh hospital earlier this week and is recovering from her injuries.
Ferguson's father – the children's grandfather – is now in stable condition. Ferguson said the Johnstown man is expected to make a full recovery.
Collin Ferguson is the son of Alexis Makin of Windber, she confirmed Thursday.
Funeral arrangements for both children are being handled by the Moskal-Reid Funeral Home in Johnstown.
