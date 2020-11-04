Wednesday marked the first distribution of food from the Moxham Food Pantry in its new location at Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies’ headquarters, 540 Central Ave., Johnstown.
The food pantry previously was operated by Park Avenue United Methodist Church, which shut its doors earlier this year. Leaders began looking for a new location for the food pantry when the church closed, and an agreement was reached to operate it out of Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies’ building.
Many of the volunteers who staffed the food pantry at the church have continued helping out in its new location, said Amy Horwath, vice president of mission services for Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies. Richard Lobb is spearheading organization efforts on Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies’ end, Horwath added.
“We are so extremely fortunate to have so many volunteers – probably upwards of 20 volunteers – who have been involved in the Park Avenue food pantry for years and years,” said Horwath.
“There’s a lot of longevity and a lot of experience among the volunteers, so we are so fortunate to have the crew here. The volunteers are really doing the bulk of the work for the distribution.”
Boxes of nonperishable food will be distributed from the back of the building on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, from 9 a.m. to noon. Families in Moxham, Hornerstown, Lorain, Riverside, Krings, and parts of Ferndale and Belmont can participate in the food distribution once per month; it’s anticipated that about 40 to 50 families will be served at each distribution, Horwath said.
