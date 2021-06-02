Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.