The Domino’s Pizza store in Johnstown’s Moxham section is scheduled to close for good on Monday, but another local Domino’s, this one located on Scalp Avenue, has been remodeled and is set to reopen the same day, store management said in a Facebook post.
Also, a new Domino’s location with a drive-through window is to be built in Upper Yoder Township at 312 Goucher St., a site that was previously home to a Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store, according to the Facebook post.
Ownership could not be reached for comment on Friday, but said in the Facebook post that the closure of the Moxham Domino’s, located at 134 Ohio St., was done “in order to maintain new standards under new ownership.”
The Domino’s store at 1200 Scalp Ave., which has been closed for remodeling since October, is set to serve part of the Moxham location’s current delivery area when it reopens on Monday.
According to the Facebook post, some customers will be unable to receive delivery until the Goucher Street location opens, which is scheduled to happen in the spring.
