JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With some help from an area bank, foster children will be able to travel to their next home placement with a sense of dignity and self-worth.
On Wednesday, AmeriServ Financial in downtown Johnstown presented Comfort Cases, a national and international nonprofit organization that provides children in foster care with items needed to make the transition from home to home, with 83 travel bags.
A Comfort Case is any backpack or duffle bag that can be used to hold a child's essential items – clothing, a blanket, toiletries, stuffed animals and coloring books – when he or she is moved from home to home as part of the foster care experience.
Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases, was on hand to accept the donated cases and share his story of being within the foster care system.
"Being a banker and having AmeriServ step up, it truly feels full circle to me," he said. "Banking saved my life. I had no college education and didn't know what path I was going to go down, and it was someone at a bank who gave me an opportunity. To have AmeriServ be our partner makes my heart smile."
Scheer said he knows how impactful the cases are to children.
"I was in the Midwest and one of the kids opening the bags was crying and I asked what was going on and he asked why someone would do this for him," he said. "I had to remind him that you don't have to know someone to love them. The love from these cases will truly impact your community like you've never seen before."
His hope is that when a child unzips a Comfort Case, she or he will feel love coming out of it.
"I want children in foster care to understand that they are there because of a choice someone else made, but now they have a decision to make – you can continue to blame the system or help to change the system," Scheer said. "I believe that we can change the system because we're always going to need the system."
The cases were donated to Johnstown-based Professional Family Care Services and Pittsburgh-based A Child's Place, PA.
AmeriServ first participated in the collection drive in 2019.
"When I read Rob's story I was immediately moved to do something, and with the help of some AmeriServ employees I was able to organize a Comfort Case drive," said Shana Stiles, AmeriServ's senior vice president/compliance and Secrecy Act officer. "This is the second time we have sponsored a collection drive and once again the response has been overwhelming."
In addition, AmeriServ presented Scheer with a check for $2,500 – money raised by bank employees through a dress-down day.
This year, 75 employees put the cases together while 70 participated in the dress-down day.
"This is very impactful, and I think it touches their heart that they know somebody cares," Stiles said. "Watching everyone bring the cases to my office they were all smiles and said they love this project and it's the best thing we do here, so that makes you feel like you're doing something good."
For more information on Comfort Cases, visit www.comfortcases.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.