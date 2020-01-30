Mount Aloysius students pause for a photo during their service in North Carolina. Pictured are (front, from left) Jozie Seaman, of Portage; and Maggie Carrara, of Freeport, and (back) Harley Nelen, of Dysart; Nathan Smith, of Bradford; Becca Labar, of Johnstown; Director of Mission & Ministry Brianna Baker; Nicole Petonic, of Summerhill; Sara Ollinger, of Hollidaysburg; Director of Campus Ministry Amy Kanich; Samuel Lauer, of Nanty Glo; Noah Kanich, of Nanty Glo; and Pete Smerecky, of McKeesport.