While most students were getting ready to return to school for the spring semester 10 Mount Aloysius College students and two Mount staff members made the trek to Winston-Salem N.C.
The group volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in the national collegiate challenge and stayed in the city from Jan. 12-18.
While there they built a Habitat home, worked on landscaping and refurbished existing Habitat homes.
“Community service is a big part of what we believe in,” trip leader and organizer Brianna Baker said. “We started doing Habitat for Humanity because it is a great cause and easy to organize.”
Students and staff have been attending Habitat trips for three years, according to Baker.
“Each mission trip is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There isn’t a mission trip that is ever the same,” Mount student Harley Nelen, of Cresson, said in an email. “I am blessed to be able to have the opportunity to be able to travel with a great group of people.”
Students sign up for these trips and the college pays the majority of the cost to go. However, students are responsible for a fee for attending, according to Baker.
While working for Habitat for Humanity, students are taught skills by the crew. Nelen said she learned how to use several power tools, and the supervisors took time to teach students safety skills and proper techniques while on the job site.
“Habitat for Humanity takes the time to make sure a skill is taught right the first time and lets us make mistakes to teach us,” Nelen explained. “They never got mad if we cut a piece of fascia wrong. They explained why it was wrong and how we were to fix it the next time.”
But learning construction skills wasn’t the only experience Nelen walked away with. She said on the second day she and another student were asked to climb scaffolding to hang fascia and soffit.
This allowed her to work on her fear of heights, according to her. It was an experience that made her nervous. But being a couple feet off the ground for a few hours was helpful.
As the day went on she said she was able to go a little higher up the scaffolding. After lunch one of the supervisors on the job joked with her that the only section left to climb was to the highest point, Nelen said.
With a little encouragement from friends and the crew, Nelen said she made her way up onto the roof.
“Not only were we able to learn construction skills, we were able to learn teamwork and communication on the job site,” Nelen said. “With the help of nightly reflection we were able to come together as a whole and make a lasting impact on the homes that we worked on the week that we were there.”
This isn’t her first mission trip, though. Nelen said she went to Camden, New Jersey, in 2016 to work in soup kitchens and visit schools and nursing homes with the Mount.
The following year she traveled to New Rochelle, New York, to work with a Habitat group there.
Then, just before this trip, Nelen went back to Camden for a weekend in December 2019 to assist at a school to set up a Christmas Market.
