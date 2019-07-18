Young love never looked so challenging.
The romantic comedy “Things My Mother Taught Me” will run Tuesday through Aug. 4 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
The play was written by Katherine DiSavino, who penned the comedy “Nanna’s Naughty Knickers,” which was seen during the 2015 season at the playhouse.
The show centers on Olivia and Gabe, who are moving into their first apartment together.
They’ve just packed up all of their belongings and driven halfway across the country to start a new life together in Chicago.
Their moving day doesn’t go exactly as planned, and things become even more complicated when all four of their parents show up to offer “help.”
Can a two-bedroom apartment contain all of the love, laughter, worry and wisdom?
Director Guy Stroman said he’s excited to bring this new play to the Mountain Playhouse audiences.
“It’s a truly funny, heartwarming piece about love and relationships in all combinations – mother/daughter, father/son, father/daughter, mother/son and mother-in-law/son-in-law – all happening to a young couple on their move-in day into a rather dicey apartment in Chicago,” he said.
He said the foibles, dilemmas and the laughs are exactly what a night at the Mountain Playhouse does best.
“This cast, made up of audience favorites and a couple of incredibly talented new faces, will provide a delightful production for the 80th season of a theater I feel is a creative home,” Stroman said.
The cast of seven actors includes J.D. Daw as Gabe; Michael J. Farina as Max, the building superintendent; Christopher Harrod as Carter, Olivia’s father; Laurence Lau as Wyatt, Gabe’s father; Rosemary Loar as Lydia, Gabe’s mother; Justine Magnusson as Olivia; and Lisa Riegel as Karen, Olivia’s mother.
“It’s great that we have so many actors and actresses who are so diverse in their skill sets,” said Patty Carnevali, the playhouse’s executive director. “I think that’s one of the fun things about coming to see a show here is you’ve seen an actor or actress before and now you’re seeing a whole different side of them and what they’re capable of. This is first-class, Broadway talent that we have.”
She said audiences can expect to have an enjoyable evening with some laughs along the way.
“It’s about relationships and it’s relatable for many people,” Carnevali said.
Attendees are invited to the cast party in the Tuscany Room at Green Gables Restaurant following the 7 p.m. July 24 performance. Cast members, the director, designers and technical staff will be on hand.
A talkback with audience members will be held after the July 28 matinee performance. Audience members will have the opportunity to discuss the show with the cast and producer.
Tickets are $15 to $40.
They can be ordered by calling the box office at 814-629-9220 or online at www.mountainplayhouse.org.
