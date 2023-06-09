JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This production will have you reliving a bygone era with humor and dreamy songs.
Mountain Playhouse will present the jukebox musical “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” Wednesday through June 25 at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Curtain times are 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. Thursday; 2 and 8 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday.
“This is such a great show for audiences here, particularly because people connect to that kind of music,” said Chan Harris, the show’s director and choreographer. “There’s a real connection to the time period in America when things felt more stable, so it’s nice to step back into that world when things were less complicated. It’s also a great show for young people because it’s about fulfilling your dreams.”
The production follows Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time.
Trouble comes in the form of Lois, who arrives to put some polish on the boys.
Denny falls in love, Wally falls in line, Eugene falls apart, and along comes handsome heartthrob Skip to send the whole situation spinning.
“It’s a funny show with a positive story and a happy ending,” Harris said. “There’s great choreography and doo-wop music, so it’s a fantastic show for Johnstown and the Laurel Highlands.”
The musical features a list of ’50s and ’60s hits, including “Sh-boom,” “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on My Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Stay,” “Unchained Melody,” “Lonely Teardrops,” “Rama Lama Ding Dong” and “The Glory of Love.”
“I love the songs in the show; they’re so much fun, and it’s right before rhythm music took over, when lyrics were still kind of important,” Harris said. “They’re so beautifully written and have tight harmonies.”
Local musicians will serve as members of the backup band.
The cast of five includes Christian Clausnitzer as Denny Varney; Spencer Evett as Skip Henderson; Angelique Kortright as Lois/Mrs. Varney; Jack O’Connor as Eugene Johnson; and Ethan Tampus as Wally Patton.
“They all know what they are doing really well and headed for a career in theater, and all are really fantastic,” Harris said.
“They are so much fun to work with, and they’ve all surprised me on how hard they work and the professional ethic they’ve brought to all of it. They look fantastic and sound fantastic, and they’re excited for the show.”
He said audiences are in for a nostalgic walk down memory lane.
“We hope they can get into the music and enjoy the fun of the whole show, but also be moved by a fairly simple story that we all like to see where people win in the end,” Harris said. “I hope they leave having had a really great time and were able to forget about the difficulties of the world we’re living in these days.
Tickets are $29 to $44 for adult evenings; $24 to $41 for adult matinees; and $12 for students. A $2 service fee applies to adult tickets. Groups with a minimum of 10 guests qualify for discounts.
For reservations, call 814-629-9220, ext. 1, or visit www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
