JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The curtain is set to rise on Mountain Playhouse’s 2023 season, and it will provide patrons with top-notch entertainment.
Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus in Richland Township will once again serve as the playhouse’s home for the season, where it will stage three productions.
“We’re still in the process of trying to find a permanent home,” said Joseph Beer, chairman of the Mountain Playhouse board of directors. “We had such a great experience there last year and it worked very well, so we’re going to go back.”
The season will kick off April 11 and 12 with “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure.”
The 60-minute production, designed for children in pre-kindergarten through third grade, will thrill youngsters as Pete the Cat and his buddy Callie sneak into the Hollywood Studios, getting lost in the world of the movies.
Join Pete, Callie, Ethel the Apatosaurus and Robo-Pete in this rocking musical adventure that features several fun-filled Pete the Cat books, including “Cavecat Pete,” “Pete the Cat and the Treasure Map” and “The Cool Cat Boogie.”
The production will be offered at a discount rate of $10 for adults and $8 for students through TheatreWorks USA.
“In the past, we had children’s shows at the playhouse, and we wanted to get back to doing that as part of our mission,” Beer said. “We want to expose children to theater.”
“Nunsense” will be presented May 31 through June 4.
When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, they are in dire need of funds for the burials.
The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”
Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz and comic surprises, the show has become an international phenomenon.
“This is one of the most popular shows in the past with people, so we decided to do it again,” Beer said.
From June 14 through 25, “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” will be staged.
The production follows Denny and the Dreams, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time.
Trouble comes in the form of Lois, who arrives to put some polish on the boys.
Denny falls in love, Wally falls in line, Eugene falls apart, and along comes handsome heartthrob Skip to send the whole situation spinning.
“This is a musical with a lot of rock ‘n’ roll music in it,” Beer said. “We did this show back in 2018 and it was popular, and we wanted to bring it back.”
He said the theater patrons are in for entertaining shows this season.
“They’ll be able to enjoy the music and the comedy,” Beer said. “We want everyone to have a good laugh.”
Tickets are $29 to $44 for adult evenings; $24 to $41 for adult matinees; and $12 for students. A $2 service fee applies to adult tickets. Groups with a minimum of 10 guests qualify for discounts.
For reservations, call 814-629-9220, ext. 1, or visit www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
