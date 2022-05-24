JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An unexpected friendship and country tunes come together to pay tribute to a music legend.
Mountain Playhouse will present Ted Swindley’s musical “Always … Patsy Cline” Wednesday through Sunday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus in Richland Township. Curtain times are 7 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. Thursday; 2 and 8 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The show is based on the true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and continued a correspondence with Cline until Cline’s death.
The musical includes 27 songs and many of Cline’s unforgettable hits, such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.”
Patty Carnevali, Mountain Playhouse’s executive director and producer, said the show is an audience favorite. This will be its fifth production at the playhouse.
“It’s so exciting, and it’s been about 12 years since audiences have seen it,” she said. “It’s a wonderful show for so many reasons – the music is iconic and everybody recognizes many of the songs, but it’s also a lovely story because it’s true.”
The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed, “Love Always … Patsy Cline.”
“That itself is sort of a tearjerker,” Carnevali said. “It’s a beautiful story of someone who was a fan and then became a friend and ally.”
The musical is backed by a six-piece band that includes pedal steel, fiddle, guitar and bass.
“It gives it this wonderful, very unique sound that’s part of the score,” Carnevali said.
The production is directed by Larry Tobias with Terry Osman serving as music director. The cast features Charis Leos as Louise Seger and Bethany Gwen Perkins as Patsy Cline.
“Those who have been attending our plays for some time will recognize Charis Leos – she’s been in ‘Always ... Patsy Cline’ here, and has had a career of 20-plus years,” Carnevali said. “Bethany Gwen Perkins is making her debut with us, but this is not her debut as Patsy, and in fact, she has played the role before with Charis.
She said because of their past working relationship, the actresses clicked when coming into rehearsals.
“These are two veterans, and they both know the show and the music,” Carnevali said. “If you close your eyes when Bethany sings, you’d think you’re listening to an old recording of Patsy Cline. She truly has the voice.”
She said the production is a strong show to kick off the season and audiences are in for a treat.
“If you love Patsy Cline, country music and live theater this is the show to see.”
Tickets are $26 to $41 for adult evenings; $21 to $38 for adult matinees; and $11 for students. For reservations, call 814-629-9220, ext. 1, or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.