A story of tragedy, triumph and the human spirit will be brought to an area stage.
The drama “5/31/1889: The Flood” will be presented Tuesday through Sept. 29 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
On May 31, 1889, America’s most devastating loss of life from natural disaster occurred when a dam broke and unleashed a wall of water upon the city of Johnstown.
A total of 2,209 lives were lost, but from the devastation, a city would be rebuilt.
In 2004, the Mountain Playhouse commissioned a fact-based drama about the flood from playwright Rob Barron.
The production is being presented during the 130th anniversary year of the disaster.
“We have these storytellers and they each play multiple roles, one actor or actress will play an immigrant mother or a reporter or laborer, so you’re hearing the different stories and voices that when they come together create the narrative of May 31, 1889,” said Patty Carnevali, executive director the playhouse. “The second act is very much about the days and weeks following the flood. It’s heart wrenching but at the same time it’s a story of resilience, strength and faith in one another.”
Of the 10 cast members, five are local residents and three are children.
Cast members include Kieran Cullen, Mary Ehlinger, Tamera Gindlesperger Fisher, Frederic Heringes, Eli Olson, Anike Prinkey, Sara Sawyer, Larry Tobias, Benjamin van Diepen and Suzy Walker.
“They have embraced this and are familiar with this story,” Carnevali said. “Several week ago the design staff did a field trip day to the Johnstown Flood Museum and Johnstown Flood National Memorial to fully immerse themselves in this story.”
Director Guy Stroman said it’s always an exciting opportunity to direct a play or musical that requires child actors.
“‘The Flood’ requires the kind of honesty and authenticity that children bring to the reality of a stage production, and that’s what we are looking for in the kids we need for this storytelling recounting of an event of historic tragedy and human bravery, resilience and compassion,” he said. “This particular play, by retelling in story form the 130th anniversary of a life changing event in this community, is sure to provide the young actors with new knowledge, understanding and appreciation of where they live and of their family history. It will be a living, working history lesson and classroom that they tell and create.”
Carnevali said those seeing the show may learn something about the 1889 Johnstown Flood they didn’t know beforehand.
“This is a reminder of our ability to persevere and survive and to recover and rebuild,” she said.
This production of “5/31/1889: The Flood” has several ties to the Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the Johnstown Flood Museum.
The Jenner Art Gallery at the playhouse will feature flood images curated from JAHA’s collection.
A member of the JAHA staff also will deliver a short presentation followed by a question and answer sessions for the three 10 a.m. matinee performances for schools on Sept. 19, 24 and 26.
In addition, an August or September admission receipt from a visit to the Johnstown Flood Museum or the Heritage Discovery Center presented at the box office is good for $5 off a ticket to a performance. JAHA members may purchase up to two tickets and receive $5 off each.
A ticket stub from any performance presented to either the Johnstown Flood Museum or the Heritage Discovery Center is good for $5 off a combo ticket to both museums. Ticket stubs may be redeemed for a discounted museum admission through Oct. 12.
Attendees are invited to the cast party in the Tuscany Room at Green Gables Restaurant following the 7 p.m. Sept. 18 performance. Cast members, the director, designers and technical staff will be on hand.
A talkback with audience members will be held after the Sept. 22 matinee performance. Audience members will have the opportunity to discuss the show with the cast and producer.
Tickets are $15 to $40.
They can be ordered by calling the box office at 814-629-9220 or online at www.mountainplayhouse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.