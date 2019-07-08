This is one show that will have you rolling on the floor with laughter.
The classic farce “Don’t Dress for Dinner” will run Tuesday through July 21 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Written by Marc Camoletti, the show entertained playhouse audiences in 1996 and 2003.
Set in a country retreat outside of Paris, Bernard is preparing to entertain his chic mistress, Suzanne, for the weekend.
His wife, Jacqueline, will be out of the picture while visiting her mother.
A chef from an agency, Suzette has been hired to create the gourmet meals.
Finally, Bernard’s best friend, Robert, is to provide the perfect alibi for the rendezvous.
But all bets are off when Jacqueline doesn’t leave; the chef is mistaken for the mistress; the mistress is mistaken for the chef and can’t cook; and the alibi falls part because Jacqueline and Robert are secret lovers.
“It is pretty much a perfect farce – mistaken identities, slamming doors, mistresses, surprise guests, vengeful wives, food fights, and, of course, a happy ending for all,” said Chan Harris, the show’s director.
He said when they held auditions for the play in the spring, his inept description of the ridiculously complicated plot had everyone in the audition room in tears from laughing so much.
“It’s an uproariously funny play that is guaranteed to have Mountain Playhouse audiences screaming with laughter,” Harris said. “I was an actor in the last production at the playhouse in 2003, and it’s one of my fondest acting memories, so I am thrilled to have the chance to bring the mayhem back to the Mountain Playhouse stage.”
The cast of six actors includes J.D. Daw as George; Michael J. Farina as Bernard; Rosemary Loar as Jacqueline; Justine Magnusson as Suzette; Lisa Riegel as Suzanne; and Tom J. Schaller as Robert.
“The cast has absolutely taken to this script and clicked with one another,” said Patty Carnevali, the playhouse’s executive director. “We have some new faces in the cast – Michael Farina and Rosemary Loar – and we have some familiar faces. Justine Magnusson just came off of ‘The Irish ... and How They Got That Way,’ and that’s a classic summer stock scenario where you’re rehearsing one show and you’re into the next show.”
Carnevali said they try to do a least one farce a season and it’s a genre that they’ve perfected.
“Audiences realize this, and this year we’ve picked a good one and we’re doing as it’s supposed to be done,” she said. “It requires a lot of energy from the cast and absolute perfect comedic timing. The whole cast has to be on the ball.”
Attendees are invited to the cast party in the Tuscany Room at Green Gables Restaurant following the 7 p.m. Wednesday performance. Cast members, the director, designers and technical staff will be on hand.
A talkback with audience members will be held after the Sunday matinee performance. Audience members will have the opportunity to discuss the show with the cast and producer.
Throughout the run of the show, the Jenner Art Gallery will feature the work of Alan Rauch and his students from Bottle Works.
Tickets are $15 to $40.
They can be ordered by calling the box office at 814-629-9220 or online at www.mountainplayhouse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.