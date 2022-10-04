CRESSON, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College and UPMC started a new tradition on campus Tuesday – celebrating health care students in the Future Heroes program.
“We at the Mount are very proud of our future heroes,” college President John McKeegan said.
The students and their families were invited to the Bertschi Center, where representatives of the college and hospital system spoke to them about their decision to pursue nursing and the results of those choices.
If a person enrolls in the Future Heroes program at the Mount, he or she can earn up to $54,000 in financial assistance and are guaranteed a job with UPMC Altoona, Bedford or Somerset after they graduate.
Delores McCreary, UPMC director of organizational development, told the crowd that everyone there was thrilled to have them on campus and to celebrate them.
She addressed the group along with chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services Kiersten Zelnosky and Mount nursing program chair and assistant professor Sue Clark.
Jan Fisher, president of UPMC Altoona and Bedford, also spoke to the crowd.
She told them that this was just the beginning of all of the opportunities awaiting them on their health care journey and that she’s excited for them to join a “wonderful hospital system.”
Emma Albright, a freshman at the school, was appreciative of the celebration.
“I think it’s great they recognized everyone who signed on with them,” she said.
The Boswell native enrolled at Mount Aloysius because of the UPMC program.
Albright noted that having guaranteed employment after college was important to her, and she was thankful for the opportunity.
During the ceremony, each person enrolled in the program was invited up to meet those on stage and given a gift bag – a token of MAC and UPMC’s appreciation.
McKeegan said it’s been slightly more than a year since the initiative was announced, and there were about 55 students enrolled before the fall term, when that number doubled.
“This program has expanded massively, and we are confident it will continue to do so,” he said.
For more information about the program, visit www.mtaloy.edu/futureheroes.
