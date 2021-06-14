Mount Aloysius College students (front, left to right) Alicia Hall, Christian Jamillo, Pete Smerecky, Sam Lauer, Noah Ports, Andromathe Mesidor, director of Mission & Ministry Brianna Baker, director of Campus Ministry Amy Kanich (back, left to right), Clayton Nelen, Becca Labar, John Brayn Ayala, Leah Frerichs, Enoch Quarcoo, Noah Kanich, Emily Schrock, Azim Hutson and Dakota Couturiaux stand in front of the Riverside Christian School in Lost Creek, KY, where they spent six days doing service projects to assist victims of flooding.