Mount Aloysius students traveled to Kentucky at the end of May to assist flood victims as part of a service trip.
The six-day stay included 15 students, college Director of Mission and Ministry Brianna Baker and Director of Campus Ministry Amy Kanich said.
"One of the Mercy values is service and it was really important to us to get back to doing these service trips as soon as possible," Baker said. "The theme of this trip was 'Be a Light on the Hill.' These students truly exemplified that theme this week, and we are very proud of them."
The group was primarily at the Riverside Christian School in Lost Creek, Kentucky, and worked on post-flood repairs, serving meals, cleaning and church services for the community.
Leah Frerichs, a recent graduate, said service trips provide life-changing experiences.
The former student said she has decided to incorporate her passion for helping people into her career.
