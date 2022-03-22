CRESSON, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College and Penn Highlands Healthcare, of DuBois, have announced a new partnership for a surgical technology program starting this fall.
“Our mission is to meet the needs of our community with quality programs of education,” Mount President John McKee- gan said in a release. “Penn Highlands Healthcare has expressed the need for surgical technologists, and through this collaboration, we will provide students a stellar education at very little cost.”
The offering will feature up to $44,000 in educational funding for incoming students, hiring incentives and guaranteed employment at any Penn Highlands hospital in Brookville, Clearfield, DuBois, Elk, Huntingdon, Mon Valley and Tyrone.
The two-year program will also include a mixture of in-person and online classes at Penn Highlands DuBois, and the Mount will offer a $14,000 scholarship to incoming students in the program.
Those undergraduates will be eligible for up to $15,000 in educational funding from Penn Highlands Healthcare as well and up to $15,000 signing bonuses upon being hired.
“We are excited to create a professional pathway with Mount Aloysius College to create new educational opportunities and incentives for students seeking careers in surgical technology,” said Heather Franci, chief nursing officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare and service line director for The Heart Center, The Lung Center, Brain & Spine and Oncology Services.
“Together our partnership will further the students’ education and training and provide them with a seamless transition as they provide care to our patients and communities.”
For more information, visit www.mtaloy.edu/phh or call 814-886-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.