CRESSON, Pa. – Members of the Mount Aloysius College marketing team have made a name for themselves in the post-secondary world with a rebranding effort that has landed the group multiple national awards and accolades.
The part they’re most proud of is they did it all in-house.
A new paint scheme, slogan, mailers and administrative building renovations are just a few of the upgrades the group made to update the 170-year-old school.
“We just looked at everything and thought ‘How can we make it better?’ ” said Sam Wagner, vice president for marketing and communications.
His team – made up of Courtney Edmundson and Sean Steffy – worked with Jacob Yale, vice president for enrollment management, to breathe new life into the school’s marketing.
The Mount’s awards range from first place in the professional campaign category of Advanced Campus Community’s “Steal This Idea” contest and Best University Integrated Ad Campaign for the Internet Advertising Competition to earning gold in the Collegiate Advertising Awards and three gold in the Edu Ad Awards for integrated marketing, total ad campaign and total recruiting package.
John McKeegan, college president, said the team competed against several larger schools that paid no small expense to outside agencies.
That ranged from Clemson University, Sacramento State, Northeastern University, Grand Canyon University and more.
For the Internet Advertising Competition, the school went up against companies such as Lego, Catalyst Marketing, RetailMeNot and several others.
Yale said, internally, he and the others felt good about their efforts, but getting that outside validation made them feel great.
To kick off the rebrand, roughly 400 student surveys were collected to cultivate the new marketing path, and a phrase that repeated was “unmatched support,” so the group leaned into what they were being told.
The team said out of that, the term “elevated” appeared to match and connect to what the staff and faculty do every day: elevate student services, career goals, learning opportunities, campus life and more.
Rebranding work started in the fall of 2021 with a soft rollout the following spring and an official announcement in fall of 2022.
The decision to keep the work in-house was because of the prospective cost to hire an outside company, and because Wagner, Yale and the others wanted to try their hand at the work.
Yale said the effort began with the former welcome center in the administrative building.
He and the marketing team members updated the space with brighter blue and white colors, LED lights and new carpet.
Once that was approved, the changes slowly moved out into the halls – the interior hadn’t been updated in decades – and from there throughout the rest of campus.
Wagner said updating the administrative building was a focus because it’s the first the Mount experience perspective students have, and for some time it was dark and appeared outdated.
Now, visitors are greeted by brightly painted walls and new lights, clear directions to offices, smiling faces of actual students, not models, on huge posters and “Elevated” and “Unmatched Support” signage.
However, Wagner stressed that the team was careful to be respectful of and not alter historical aspects of the building.
Other updates include redesigns for all admissions information, billboards, advertisements, merchandise and other materials.
“I think what’s remarkable is it’s authentic to this school and this community,” McKeegan said.
He commended the marketing team for the amount of time and effort they put into the new branding, adding that the rollout is more meaningful than an update to marketing.
“It’s not just a tagline,” McKeegan said. “It’s an expectation for each and every one of us. It drives us to achieve at each and every level.”
While researching the group discovered Mount Aloysius College has the highest elevation of any other post-secondary institution in the state.
The team was ecstatic to learn this information because it ties into the “Elevated” branding.
Throughout all of the new materials, from postcards and T-shirts to flyers and the posters, topographical lines are visible to connect to that reference.
Edmundson, a marketing and communications specialist, said it was a lot of fun to dive into what she already knew about the Mount – the passion for education and Sisters of Mercy mission – and translate that into something that looks great and is modern.
The marketing member is also an alumni of the school, as is branding and visual marketing specialist Steffy.
“It was just a privilege to work on it because it was a lot of fun,” Steffy said.
Mount Aloysius College’s work has been validated by enrollment data, as well.
McKeegan said the school experienced 10% student growth last fall, which is an ongoing trend for the Mount, and this spring enrollment was 1,100 full-time students.
