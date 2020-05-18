Work began Monday on improvements to a Johnstown-area five-way intersection described by PennDOT officials as one of Cambria County’s top spots for vehicle crashes.
Workers were present on Monday afternoon at the spot where Frankstown Road, Ragers Hill Road, Clapboard Run Road, Solomon Run Road and Mount Hope Road meet, on the border between Richland and Adams townships.
The intersection, known locally as Rager’s Corner or the Mount Hope intersection, features “conflicting turning movements, insufficient sight distances for multiple turning movements, and poor intersection geometry, which complicates intersection sight lines,” Thomas A. Prestash, PennDOT District 9 executive, told The Tribune-Democrat when plans for the project were announced.
Clapboard Run Road is to be realigned so that it meets Frankstown Road at a new location roughly 900 feet west of the current intersection. The two roads currently meet at an extremely acute angle; after the realignment is complete, their intersection angle will be closer to 90 degrees.
Project plans also include changes to the elevation of Frankstown Road where it meets Solomon Run Road and Mount Hope Road.
Work in the project area is currently being done under daylight flagging operations. Two detours will be placed around the project area later in the summer, the first from early June to late August and the second beginning in late August. PennDOT said it will release details on those detours before they are implemented.
All work on the $2.4 million project is scheduled to be completed by November. The prime contractor is Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett.
Work on the project is to be done in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan that includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning, management of entry to the job site and relevant training.
