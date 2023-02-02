CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College and McAneny Brothers Inc. recently celebrated the inaugural signing day for accounting student Rachel Vandenbergh.
She’s worked at McAneny’s Ebensburg facility for several years and recently completed an internship with the food distribution company.
As her time there came to an end and her academic career neared its finish, McAneny Brothers sought to retain her.
Changes in the company’s accounting department resulted in an open position for Vandenbergh, which she gladly accepted.
Officials with the company said the importance of the signing was twofold: to highlight the cooperation with the college and to promote local career opportunities for students.
The company also cited the “out-migration” of young workers seeking employment, and it hopes partnerships between local education institutions and companies can help stem that trend.
