CRESSON, Pa. – Area students are invited to attend a free health care camp this summer hosted by Mount Aloysius College.
The two-day event will provide attendees with a hands-on introduction to a variety of careers in the health care field.
Future Healthcare Leaders Camp, offered through a UPMC Foundation grant, is open to all students in grades ninth through 11th and will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 and 21.
Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and those who complete the event will receive a scholarship from the school.
For more information, visit mtaloy.edu/healthcarecamp.
