JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Johnstown, will collect new or gently used shoes from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday to raise funds for a new lunch space at the daycare at YWCA Greater Johnstown.
The fundraiser is organized through Funds2Org, which will issues a check for the shoes.
The collected shoes are shipped to micro-entrepreneurs worldwide so they can sell the shoes in their local markets and help themselves out of poverty.
Information: 814-266-4859.
