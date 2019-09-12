In recognition of its 75th anniversary, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church will host a family reunion celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday at Richland Volunteer Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
A special church service will be held Dec. 8.
Mount Calvary was founded as a mission church in 1944 by 114 charter members led by the Rev. Robert G. Sander.
Before the church had a building in which to meet, the congregation met in individual’s homes, local fire halls and a basement of a tavern.
The first version of the church, the “little white chapel on the hill,” was dedicated in 1947.
Mount Calvary has a history of service to the Johnstown area, and following the 1977 flood, it served as a staging area for Lutheran relief workers. Individuals who came to the city to help with cleanup were able to eat, sleep, shower and wash their clothes at the church.
The church again provided shelter in 1995 when a bus broke down. The individuals traveling through the area were housed and fed at the church until repairs could be made to their transportation.
Currently, the church, located at 1000 Scalp Ave., Richland Township, has more than 1,000 members and the Rev. Scott Klimke serves as pastor.
Services are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. Sundays.
