CRESSON, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College announced Wednesday a new partnership with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center that will allow students to participate in a year of didactic courses and local clinical rotations through the Conemaugh School of Medical Laboratory Science to complete their degree.
This is available to students enrolled this fall that complete all the preparatory coursework in their first three years at the school for their bachelor's of science in medical laboratory science 3+1 program.
"We are very excited to work with Conemaugh to provide another pathway into healthcare for our students,"Mount Academic Dean Chris Lovett said in a release. "Our region needs students with this expertise, and we believe this is another win-win for both students and our community."
During the didactic courses and rotations, students will get hands-on experience in the hospital and after completing the clinical phase, graduates become eligible to sit for certification exams through the American Society for Clinical Pathology.
"Our hospitals desperately need more qualified medical laboratory scientists," Program Director at Conemaugh School of Medical Laboratory Science Melissa Shaffer said in the release. "With the education received at the Mount and laboratory education and experience received at Conemaugh, we both can be part of this critical shortage solution that can serve our community."
To qualify for this program, students must complete their high school coursework in chemistry, biology and algebra with a "C" or better.
For more information, visit mtaloy.edu.
