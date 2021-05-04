CRESSON – Incoming nursing students at Mount Aloysius College now have the option to graduate with little debt and a guaranteed job after school because of a new agreement between the college and UPMC Altoona, Bedford and Somerset.
“Today, we redouble our commitment to our heroes,” Mount President John McKeegan said during a signing event Tuesday.
The “Future Heroes” Nursing Scholarship Initiative is a collaborative effort between the institutions to provide nursing students up to $54,000 toward their education and guaranteed employment at those UPMC locations.
All incoming undergraduates from Pennsylvania pursuing associate registered nurse degrees and those in the final two years of a pre-license bachelor of science degree in nursing programs will be eligible for $24,000 in scholarship funds from the college.
Those accepted into the UPMC nursing tuition loan forgiveness program who agree to a three-year employment contract with the Altoona, Bedford or Somerset locations prior to matriculation will be eligible for up to $15,000 in a forgivable loan from the health care company.
A matching hiring incentive will also be offered in addition to the loan.
“There’s a huge need for nurses,” UPMC Altoona/Bedford President Jan Fisher said.
She noted that this program will expand the number of nurses in the community.
“Nurses are an integral part of the health care system and the backbone of care at UPMC,” Fisher said.
After the signing, Fisher said that the initiative is a “huge benefit” to both the college and UPMC and commended the Mount’s nursing program.
The scholarships will be offered beginning this fall and up to 75 students will be awarded the funding per year.
At this time, there are roughly 200 nursing students enrolled at Mount Aloysius.
Nicole Custer, chairwoman of the nursing department at the school, pointed to the community benefits of the program and said that it’s important to employee local residents.
McKeegan views these types of initiatives as the future of higher education and is excited to offer the program to the students at Mount Aloysius College, he said.
For more information about the “Future Heroes” program, visit www.mtaloy.edu/futureheroes.
