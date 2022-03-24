Mount Aloysius College’s Theatre Department will present "Urinetown" March 31 through April 2 in Alumni Hall on the Cresson campus. Pictured are Anne Way of Ebensburg as Penelope Pennywise; Wes Caton of Meyersdale as Bobby Strong; Aleah Grove of Hollidaysburg as Hope Cladwell; and Andy Auker of Altoona as Caldwell B. Cladwell.