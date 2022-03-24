JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A tale of greed, corruption, love and revolution will be presented on an area stage.
Mount Aloysius College’s Theatre Department will present “Urinetown” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through April 2 in Alumni Hall at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
The production, written by Greg Kotis with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann, satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement and municipal politics. The show also parodies musicals such as “The Threepenny Opera,” “The Cradle Will Rock” and “Les Miserables,” and the Broadway musical itself as a form.
“I really think that this show is something where the whole family can take a moment to laugh together,” said Dan Evers, director of the production. “Especially right now, we need to laugh. It’s clean but campy humor, and I think a lot of people can find enjoyment in it.”
A terrible water shortage has crippled the Gotham-like town that serves as the setting for “Urinetown.” In a mad attempt to regulate water consumption, the government has outlawed the use of private toilets. The citizenry must use public, pay-for-use amenities owned and operated by the corrupt and iron-fisted Caldwell B. Cladwell.
The privilege to urinate is expensive, draining and dangerous. Anyone who refuses to pay is immediately, and without question, hauled off to Urinetown. Nobody knows what Urinetown is because those who are sent there are never heard from again.
But it’s really a love story, and there’s a revolution, all before the end of the first act. Will the revolution succeed? Can true love be found in Urinetown?
Evers said that considering the war in Ukraine, the political climate, the divide in the country and the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to present a production that would lighten the world.
“The thing that I love about ‘Urinetown’ is that it has this very theater of the oppressed feel, and you think about the last two-plus years – it really has felt in a way that we’ve been oppressed,” he said. “What’s great is it speaks to you on that level, but also makes fun of musical theater and the ability to laugh at yourself in a theatrical way.”
The production includes a cast of 13 students and 15 crew members.
The cast features Wes Caton as Bobby Strong; Aleah Grove as Hope Cladwell; Anne Way as Penelope Pennywise; Andy Auker as Caldwell B. Cladwell; Maddison Caldwell as Little Sally; Alex Minnick as Officer Lockstock; Noan Ports as Officer Barrel; Benjamin Michaels as Senator Fipp and Cop; Ally Ritchey as Little Becky Two Shoes, Mrs. Millenium and Cop; Thomas McElhinny as Old Strong Man, Hot Blades Harry and Cop; Adrianna Huss as Mrs. McQueen, Tiny Tina and Cop; Halle Clark as Soupy Sue, Cladwell’s Secretary and Cop; and Tess Masood as Josephine Strong and Cop.
Evers said the cast has both seasoned actors and newcomers to the stage.
“It’s a great blend and what you always hope for, because it gives these younger actors who are a little bit more green a chance to raise the bar in their game, working with someone who has that experience, has that delivery and has learned a lot along the way,” he said. “It’s a challenge for them, but it’s one of those shows that they’re surprised at how much they’re enjoying it.”
Evers said he hopes audiences are able to find the humor in the show.
“There is that idea that so many times we take for granted little blessings, like being able to pee for free,” he said. “Hopefully, you can laugh at some of the more ridiculous things and appreciate what you have.”
There is no ticket fee, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Tim Michrina Endowed Scholarship Fund.
For more information, call 814-886-6409.
