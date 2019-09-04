CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College will mark the start of the 2019-20 academic year Thursday with its annual Convocation Ceremony.
The convocation will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the college’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
The speaker will be Lynn Petzold, who will share her experiences with leadership development and team building skills while touching on the benefits of enjoying the great outdoors.
Petzold is a facilitator and consultant with 30 years of team building and leadership development experience. She is a National Outdoor Leadership School senior faculty member with 350 field weeks of working backpacking and sea kayaking expeditions in Alaska, Washington, Wyoming, Maine, Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, Chile, Croatia, Norway and the Bahamas.
