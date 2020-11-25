Mount Aloysius College, in Cresson, is continuing its tradition of helping families in need through the Angel Tree project, but through an altered approach because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, instead of collecting toys, clothes and other items, the mission and ministry team is asking for monetary donations in order to shop for the presents themselves.
Selected parents will then participate in the St. Nicholas Market to choose gifts.
Those interested in donating are asked to visit www.mtaloy.edu/nicholas.
Donations are due by Dec. 8.
