Mount Aloysius College student volunteers are continuing to offer area residents help in filing tax returns this year.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group will only accept returning clients and not new patrons at this time.
The program is available to taxpayers who generally make less than $57,000 annually and those with disabilities and limited English speaking skills.
Volunteers will be reaching out to returning clients to schedule appointments.
