The road to earning master’s degrees in education and community counseling recently became a bit smoother for students enrolled at Mount Aloysius College and St. Francis University.
This week, both educational institutions announced dual admissions programs within their education and community counseling programs. The agreement will offer new guaranteed admissions into each masters programs as well as tuition discounts.
Mount Aloysius College’s Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Patricia Ireland said the agreement between the schools is a win-win for students and both institutions.
“Both MAC and SFU offer high quality undergraduate and graduate programs,” Ireland said. “This agreement signifies both institutions’ commitment to student success.
“We are excited about the collaboration and so are our students.”
In the agreement, students who complete their undergraduate degree in education at Mount Aloysius will be guaranteed admission into the St. Francis Master of Education degree program.
Also in the agreement, students who complete their undergraduate degree in behavioral science, psychology, social work or sociology, at either school, will be guaranteed admission into the Mount Aloysius Master’s in Community Counseling program.
Students who take advantage of the agreement will also receive a 15% tuition discount for their graduate program and application fees will be waived.
“We are thrilled to partner with MAC on meeting this need,” said Donald Walkovich, Dean of St. Francis University’s School of Health Sciences and Education. “Many positions in critical fields such as teaching, social work, and counseling require advanced degrees, and these dual enrollment programs provide a smoother, more affordable path to graduate programs for our students and their success.”
For more information on admissions into the education path and/or community counseling path, contact admissions@francis.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.