CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College has been named a “College of Distinction” for the 13th consecutive year.
The honor is bestowed upon institutions of higher education that excel in student-focused education, according to a release from the Mount.
Nominations for the recognition are based on quantitative research and high school counselor recommendations.
“We are thrilled with this honor and proud to continue our commitment to student success,” Mount Aloysius President John McKeegan said in the release. “Our mission is ‘to respond to individual and community needs with quality programs of education in the tradition of the Religious Sisters of Mercy.’ That mission is as strong today as ever.”
He added that the college’s dedication is driven by the community’s support and faculty’s skill and devotion.
Colleges of Distinction was created in 2000 to help students and parents navigate the process of finding “the optimal college or university.”
Schools included on the list “meet or exceed standards” in the organization’s four distinctions, including teaching, community, student engagement and outcomes.
Pitt-Johnstown and St. Francis University are also on this year’s list of distinguished institutions.
