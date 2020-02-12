After three years in the position, Mount Aloysius president John Mills is set to retire in June.
“It’s time for someone who can commit for a longer period of time than I’m able to,” Mills, 72, said.
He took over this role in 2018 when former president Tom Foley announced that he was leaving to become the president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania.
In 2017, the college announced that Mills was chosen for the position of senior vice president of academic affairs and provost.
Previously, Mills served as president of Paul Smith College, Paul Smith, New York, from 2004 through 2014.
After leaving that institution, he served as the program director of the organization College for Every Student.
Mills had retired before and said he jokingly tells people that he failed at it once, but decided it’s time to try again.
During his time at the Mount, Mills oversaw several new programs such as a traditional nursing program, cybersecurity initiatives and a push for more outdoor recreation for the student body and community, according to the release. He also supervised high school degree programs such as the one at Forest Hills High School, many study abroad opportunities and implementation of an ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps).
Mills said he’s going to miss the mission at the college and is attempting to complete some projects before leaving, such as bolstering enrollment.
Mount Aloysius has been taking applications from a nationwide search since November 2019. First-round applications were received through the end of January with neutral site interviews set to take place in February.
The release states that finalists in the search will visit the campus in March and the goal is to have a new president hired in May.
According to the job posting from the Mount, the next president “will be an inspiring, collaborative and visionary leader with a deep commitment to the liberal arts and professional education, and an astute understanding of the challenges facing 21st-century higher education.”
It is also expected the new campus leader will reflect the charism of the Catholic intellectual tradition and of the Sisters of Mercy, while modeling servant leadership.
Mills provided some advice for the future president: “Make sure you learn and appreciate the culture of the institution,” Mills said.
