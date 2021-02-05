Mount Aloysius College in Cresson has partnered with Johnson College in Scranton to enable students there to continue their academic endeavors beyond an associate degree.
Beginning this fall, students graduating from the Johnson physical therapist assistant program can transfer to the Mount’s leadership in health care program.
Additionally, graduates of Johnson’s radiologic technology program will now be able to transfer to the Mount to earn a bachelor of science in medical imaging or leadership in health care.
The agreement between the schools will allow students to have a plan for an online degree completion option.
For more information, contact Christopher M. Lovett, Ph.D., Dean for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Mount Aloysius College by calling 814-886-6458 or emailing clovett@mtaloy.edu.
