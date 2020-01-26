College students living on campus or in off-campus housing represent an important component of local communities' population for the 2020 census.
Although they may not consider themselves Cresson Township residents, Mount Aloysius students are tallied in the host township, for example, the Census Bureau says.
“College students who live away from home should be counted at the on- or off-campus residence where they live and sleep most of the time,” the bureau's website says.
Students report in the school community, even if they are at their parents home on Census Day, April 1, the website says.
U.S. citizens attending college in foreign countries are not counted in the census, but foreign students at America colleges are counted.
“We have one of the highest concentrations of residents in the township,” said Christina Koren, director of government relations, alumni and events at Mount Aloysius.
“We recognize our role," she said. "It's an important relationship.”
Enrollment is about 1,000 at the Mount, with 40% living on campus. Other students live in nearby communities.
Mount Aloysius will host a census forum for the community at 8 a.m. March 6 in its Athletic Conference and Wellness Center. The forum is in partnership with the Eastern Cambria County Chamber of Commerce, Koren said.
“The census is important,” Koren said. “It gives us a broader sense of where the population is in our area, providing better information and data for decision-makers in business, government and nonprofits.”
The inconvenience of filing census forms pales in comparison to the benefits, she said.
“It is not about the individual,” Koren said. “This census is about the greater good. You would only want to help your community out, so there is more opportunity for everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.