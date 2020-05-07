Mount Aloysius College in Cresson has named four incoming freshmen from Cambria County for the Mercy Presidential Scholarship this year.
Nakyah Knight, of Johnstown, studying nursing; John Elias, of Patton, studying physical therapy; Paige McMullen, of Ashville, studying pre-pharmacy; and Olivia Hite, of Ashville, studying medical imaging, will all be provided $56,000 over the course of four years.
These students join 36 others who received the scholarship in the 19th cohort for the award.
The Mercy Presidential Scholarship is given to high school students who scored a minimum of 1100 on the SAT or 23 on the ACT, have earned a GPA of more than 3.3, and are involved in extracurricular activities and community service.
Students must also interview with a committee of Mount faculty and staff to be considered.
There were 95 freshmen who applied for the scholarship this year.
