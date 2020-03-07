Mount Aloysius College in Cresson was selected as a recipient of the Best Value School award for 2020-21.
The college was selected out of 8,000 postsecondary schools and issued by the University Research and Review.
Through a selection process by a committee of former university CEOs, college presidents and professors the college was chosen.
Criteria considered in this selection included accreditation, combination of cost and quality of school programs.
