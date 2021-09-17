Mount Aloysius College will celebrate Mercy Week from Monday through Friday.
Throughout the week, a series of events is scheduled, including a keynote presentation by Sister Mary Kay Dobrovolny at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Bertschi Center.
Festivities will culminate Friday with observance of International Mercy Day from noon to 2 p.m. featuring activities, food and games.
For more information, contact Mount Aloysius’s integration office at missionintegration@mtaloy.edu.
